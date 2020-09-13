DAVIS, Mr. John "Jack" Eli, Jr., 81, of Glen Allen, passed away on September 7, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 60 years, Sonia Davis. He is also survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Billy Garvey and Laura and Charles Sims. He will be missed by his six grandchildren and their spouses, who lovingly called him "Paco," Sarah and Chase Bailey, Katie Garvey, Kristen Garvey, Michael and Claire Sims, Jack Sims and Kyle Sims. Jack was a proud U.S. Army veteran and a retiree of Eastman Kodak Company. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 395, volunteered with the Ginter Geezers at Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens and prepared meals for The Salvation Army. Jack was passionate about his family, cooking, gardening and "J by J," his homemade wine. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jack's memory to St. Bridget Catholic Church, Richmond, Va., or Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Richmond, Va. Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a private funeral mass.



