John Eli "Jack" Davis Jr.
1938 - 2020
DAVIS, Mr. John "Jack" Eli, Jr., 81, of Glen Allen, passed away on September 7, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 60 years, Sonia Davis. He is also survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Billy Garvey and Laura and Charles Sims. He will be missed by his six grandchildren and their spouses, who lovingly called him "Paco," Sarah and Chase Bailey, Katie Garvey, Kristen Garvey, Michael and Claire Sims, Jack Sims and Kyle Sims. Jack was a proud U.S. Army veteran and a retiree of Eastman Kodak Company. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 395, volunteered with the Ginter Geezers at Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens and prepared meals for The Salvation Army. Jack was passionate about his family, cooking, gardening and "J by J," his homemade wine. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jack's memory to St. Bridget Catholic Church, Richmond, Va., or Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Richmond, Va. Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a private funeral mass.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 13, 2020.
September 12, 2020
Dear Sonia, Love and prayers are with you and all of Jack's family. We love you all, and we ask God to keep you close to Him in the days ahead. May God comfort your with His grace, love, and peace. We loved having Jack as a neighbor. Sonia, you are so special to us and we love you. In Christian Love, Tom and Judy Fernald
Tom and Judy Fernald
Friend
