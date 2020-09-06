1/1
John Elias Brubaker Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRUBAKER, John Elias, Jr., 92, of Henrico, Virginia, devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, papa and great-papa, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 3, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of over 68 years Peggy; his children, Donna, Faye (Shane) and John III (Maureen); grandchildren, Mandy, Kelly (Eric), Matt, Tim, Erin; and great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Tony and Sophia. He is also cherished by many other relatives and friends. He lovingly served his church for over 68 years in many capacities providing guidance and support for his church family. His true joy was teaching Sunday school for over 60 years. Due to COVID-19, his visitation and service will be held graveside at his church home Bethlehem Baptist Church at 4210 Penick Road, Henrico, Virginia 23228. Visitation will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, with the service immediately following at 3:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to his church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
(804) 355-3800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Staples Mill Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved