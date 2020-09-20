PAGE, John Evan, 63, passed away September 14, 2020. His parents, Robert Evan Page and Sally Ann Brainerd Page, preceded him in death. He is survived by his sisters and their husbands, Barbara and Timothy Brooks and Susan and Mark Hollins; his nephews and their families, Peter and Kim Brooks and their daughters, Asher and Amelia, Daniel and Ashley Hollins and their daughter, Peyton and son, Brooks and Michael Hollins.



John graduated from Goochland High School in 1974, where he played football and managed the basketball and baseball teams. John enjoyed playing softball for many years as a teen and young adult.



John was a longtime employee of Goochland Auto Parts (NAPA) at both the Manakin and Courthouse locations. After his retirement, John loved to drive around and visit zoos and aquariums. He kept busy by watching sports, reading, solving crosswords and building jigsaw puzzles.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Goochland Cares or to your favorite zoo or aquarium.



The private memorial service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store