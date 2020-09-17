LONG, John Irvin, 88, of the Masonic Home of Virginia started his new life on September 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty Knight Long; children, John W. Long (Rhonda), Jean L. Meredith (Stewart) and Robert E. Long (Jade); seven grandchildren, Stewart III (Ashlee), Jason, Haley, Kelsey, Colby (Ansley), Valery and Kaylee; two great-grandchildren, Meredith and Hudson; and sister, Helen L. Payne. John served honorably in the United States Navy. He retired from C&P Telephone Company of Virginia after 38 years of service. John was Past Master of Washington & Henry Lodge No. 344 A.F. & A.M. and a longtime member of Mechanicsville Baptist Church. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Masonic Home of Virginia, 500 Masonic Lane, Henrico, Va. 23223 or Mechanicsville Baptist Church, 8016 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. bennettfuneralhomes.com