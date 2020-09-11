1/
John M. Donlan
1953 - 2020
Donlan, John M.

August 28, 1953 - September 8, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Everett (Dorothy) Donlan. Survived by siblings Kathleen Culhane, James (Patricia) Donlan, Gerald (Sue) Donlan, Larry Donlan, Daniel (Eve) Donlan, Kevin (Kris) Donlan, Patricia DeLaCastro, Robert (Teri) Donlan; many nieces and nephews.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, Sept 12, at St. Wenceslaus (15353 Pacific St, Omaha) at 10:30am. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials in John's name can be made to Franciscan Monastery of St. Clare (22625 Edgewater Road, Omaha, 68022).

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St., Omaha NE | 402-556-2500

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Wenceslaus
SEP
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Wenceslaus
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE 68106
4025562500
