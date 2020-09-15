1/1
John Patterson Bouldin
BOULDIN, John Patterson, 70, of Richmond, entered eternal rest on Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was born in Mecklenburg County, Va., to the late Cedric W. and Hortense Williams Bouldin. Cherishing his memory are three sisters, Gloria H. Bouldin and Paula L. Bouldin of Richmond and Rhonda B. Gaines (Michael Sr.) of Warwick, Pa.; two nephews, one niece and a host of cousins and extended family. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Giles-Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chase City, Va. Online condolences may be expressed at www.harrisfhc.com.


Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
