Jonathon Maxwell "Max" Culley
CULLEY, Jonathon Maxwell "Max", 22, of Mechanicsville, passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, John Culley; and grandmother, Doris Thomas; is survived by his mother, Ashley Culley; father, Brian Culley; and stepmother, Renee; sister, Eden; grandparents, Lynda Johnson (Woody), David Blake (Fonceil) and Wilma Culley; aunts and uncles, Jonathon Blake, Tommy Culley (Cindy), Mark Culley (Angel), Mary Culley-Crump (Tommy), Buddy Thomas, Mary Freeze (Clyde), Michael Thomas (Laura) and Debbie Helsley (Marty); as well as several cousins and extended family. To honor the EXTRAordinary bright, rare light that was Max Culley, his family will hold a casual Celebration of Life Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Mechanicsville Baptist Church, 8016 Atlee Road. No event for Max would be complete without FOOD, so instead of barrels of crawfish, the family will have FOOD trucks to toast a Philly Cheesesteak to Max. He had a kindness to his heart that gave love to anyone and every creature that crossed his path, therefore, his family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Richmond SPCA, Jacob's Chance or any charity you think would make Max smile that beautiful, mood changing smile of his!! bennettfuneralhomes.com

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
Mechanicsville Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 359-4481
