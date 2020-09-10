1/1
Joshua Deshon Lockhart
1992 - 2020
LOCKHART, Joshua Deshon, departed this life September 3, 2020. His remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be held Friday, September 11, 3 to 7 p.m. and where an invitation only funeral service will be held Saturday, September 12, at 12:30 p.m. www.hwdabney.com


Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland
518 N. WASHINGTON HIGHWAY
Ashland, VA 23005
(804) 798-8207
Memories & Condolences
13 entries
September 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home
September 8, 2020
I was fortunate to be around you when you were in High School. Always a well manned and positive young brother. You are no longer with us in the physical but your spirit will guide us all. Rest well with the ancestors. Until we met again. Love young brother.
Craig Small
Teacher
September 8, 2020
My condolences, Nupe! Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers.
Corey Littrell
Brother
September 7, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with each of you during this difficult time. My heart broke when I read about Josh’s passing.
Allison and Briana
Friend
September 7, 2020
Darron, you and your family have my sincere condolences. Let me know if there’s anything you need.
Eplurivus West
Friend
September 6, 2020
My heart is broken on behalf of my family thoughts prayers go out to your Family
Shirelle Scott
Friend
September 6, 2020
My Heart Is Weighing Heavy Right Now, This Is Really Hard For Me, Words Can’t Describe How I Feel Right Now, If You Knew Us Then You Know What Type Of Friendship We Had, More Then A Friendship, It Was. A Brotherhood. You Were My Best Friend, My Brother, My Twin, My Everything. We Were Together Literally Everyday, You Couldn’t Split Us Apart. Whenever You Saw Me, He Wasn’t To Far Behind & Vice Versa. You Mean The World To Me Bro, Can’t Believe I’m Typing This Right Now. So Many Memories and Laughs Together, So Many Late Nights Together, So Many Meals We Shared Together, So Many Sleep Overs Together, Just So Many Of Everything Together. You Came To My Engagement Dinner And Showed Love. Your The Reason I Am A Die Hard Dallas Fan. You Came Into My Life A Blessing And Now Your Leaving as An Angel, You Will Forever Be In My Heart Josh. As I Cry Typing This Knowing That Your Gone But Yet You Are At Peace And Don’t Have To Fight Anymore. Until We Meet Again, I Love You So Much Bro.
Delvin Meadows
Brother
September 6, 2020
May GOD comfort you during this moment of extreme grief. Tina & Darron you are my family and I love you both. I share your devastation and I pray the OUR LORD heal your broken hearts.
Darryl Powell
September 6, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. We will continue to Love, protect and take care of your Courtlyn❤ You two were so good together. He loved you a lot and he’s your twin. Your family will forever be in my prayers.
Tonicka Taylor
Family
September 5, 2020
I love Josh like a brother. He was always real and respectful. You not going to come across anybody like Josh. We had so many adventures and memories. I’m thankful to be able to have had bro in my life. I pray for the family and friends. I love you bro rest easy.
Rashaud Shelton
Friend
September 5, 2020
Kevell Robinson
September 5, 2020
Hello my adopted nephew lol !!! I must say this is not what I was prepared for but they tell me God knows best!!! I wish we had more time, more words, more love to give each other!!!! You are and will forever be a great nephew, friend, father, and so much more!!!! I love you with everything in me however I know you are forever watching over us all now!!!!! R.I.P. Family!!!!!
Nicole Holland
Friend
September 5, 2020
Delvin Meadows
