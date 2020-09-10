My Heart Is Weighing Heavy Right Now, This Is Really Hard For Me, Words Can’t Describe How I Feel Right Now, If You Knew Us Then You Know What Type Of Friendship We Had, More Then A Friendship, It Was. A Brotherhood. You Were My Best Friend, My Brother, My Twin, My Everything. We Were Together Literally Everyday, You Couldn’t Split Us Apart. Whenever You Saw Me, He Wasn’t To Far Behind & Vice Versa. You Mean The World To Me Bro, Can’t Believe I’m Typing This Right Now. So Many Memories and Laughs Together, So Many Late Nights Together, So Many Meals We Shared Together, So Many Sleep Overs Together, Just So Many Of Everything Together. You Came To My Engagement Dinner And Showed Love. Your The Reason I Am A Die Hard Dallas Fan. You Came Into My Life A Blessing And Now Your Leaving as An Angel, You Will Forever Be In My Heart Josh. As I Cry Typing This Knowing That Your Gone But Yet You Are At Peace And Don’t Have To Fight Anymore. Until We Meet Again, I Love You So Much Bro.

Delvin Meadows

