CLAY, Joyce Holder, 83, resident of Lucy Corr Health Center, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 13, 2020, after a long battle with multiple heath issues. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Lucille Holder; and her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Robert Clay Sr. She is survived by her children, Jenny Putman (Tim), Kathy Tarleton (Harvey), Robin Epperson (David), Robert Clay (Julie) and Gene Clay (Wendy); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, at the Morrissett Chapel. Interment to follow in Tomahawk Baptist Church cemetery. Flowers are appreciated, as Joyce loved to surround herself with beautiful blooms.