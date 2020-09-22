1/
Joyce P. Butler
BUTLER, Joyce P., 84, of Mechanicsville, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, William M. Butler Jr.; and great-grandchild, Marshall A. Jacobsen. She is survived by her sons, Marshall Butler (Kendal) and Randy Butler (Donna); seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, one sister and one brother. Mrs. Butler was a former Hanover County Christmas Mother and a longtime member of Hanover Evangelical Friends Church. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, with the funeral service to begin at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hanover Evangelical Friends Church.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
24
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bennett Funeral Home-Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
(804) 746-8665
