Judith Rae "Judy" Swader
SWADER, Judith Rae "Judy", 76, of Ft. Walton Beach, Fla., passed away on June 24, 2020. Originally from Emporia, Va., Judy attended Greensville County schools. As the oldest of five siblings, she was a natural leader and babysitter. Those skills came into play when she graduated from the Stuart Circle Hospital School of Nursing in Richmond. With her bright and sunny personality, Judy loved being a nurse and a caregiver, but she loved being a wife, mother and grandmother more. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, Elvis, her chihuahuas and the Bible. Until she was no longer able to cook, visitors always left with a piece of homemade cake and a heartfelt "Love you." Despite tragedy in her life, she never lost her faith in God and would frequently say, "I am blessed." Her friends and family were blessed for having known her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Bob Swader; her parents, Woodrow and Elsie Walls Rae; and her daughter, Billie Jo Dickens. Judy is survived by her son, Shelley Dickens, daughter-in-law, Tammy Dickens of Emporia; and her stepchildren, Glenn, Kenneth, Deanna and Greg Swader of Florida. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Joey, Taylor, Christian, Justin, Allysa, Adam, Jacob, Jerret; and her siblings, Janis Lee (James) of The Villages, Fla., Jeanne Jones (Henery) of Richmond, Joyce Avent (Richard) of Jarratt, James Rae (June) of Jarratt; great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 13, 2020.
