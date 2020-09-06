1/1
June Elizabeth Pearse
PEARSE, June Elizabeth, 85, of Chesterfield, passed away on August 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her sons, Mark and William; her first husband, Bill Janeski; her second husband, Stan Pearse; and her stepfather and mother, Alphonse and Leila Brandon. Family left to cherish her memory include her children, David, Stephen and Nancy; grandchildren, Sarah, Kove and Dawson; and her sister, Margaret Cover. She attended business college and became a secretary. She was also a stay-at-home mom for four children. She loved to travel and greatly enjoyed cooking and crocheting. She was a member of St. Mark's Church. She will be remembered as warm and loving, and she had many lifelong friendships that she cherished and nurtured. She will be deeply missed. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 6, 2020.
