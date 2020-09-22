HICKS, Karen Ann Siddons, 63, of Sandy Hook, Va., went home to be with her Lord on Monday, September 21, 2020, with her devoted husband by her side. Karen was born March 5, 1957, to Durwood Belmont and Hazel Proffitt Siddons. She worked for over 40 years as a hairstylist in Goochland County serving dozens of family and friends. She also enjoyed catering events for Hickory Notch Grill in her spare time. A member of Perkins Baptist Church, she served the Lord and her community on various committees. She leaves behind her loving husband of 40 years, John Wayne Hicks of Sandy Hook, Va.; daughter, Mandy Mills (Johnny) of Louisa, Va.; sons, Daniel Hicks (Kasey) of Sandy Hook, Va., Kyle Hicks (Leighanna) of Columbia, Va., John Austin Hicks (Leslie) of Sandy Hook, Va.; eight grandchildren, Dylan Mills, Reagan Mills, Chase Hicks, Colton Hicks, Easton Hicks, Cannon Hicks, Parker Ann Hicks and Walker Hicks. She is also survived by her brother, Kenneth Siddons (Bonnie) of Goochland, Va.; sisters, Kay Melton of Sandy Hook, Va., Kim Carroll (Bob) of Henrico, Va.; and sister-in-law, Dayle Case of Columbia, Va. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers-in-law, Thomas Melton and Michael Case. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, most likely at a ball field somewhere; cooking and baking, spending time with her siblings and extended family, socializing with her "hair people," shopping and sharing her faith with all she came in contact with. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Perkins Baptist Church, 3665 Hadensville-Fife Road, Goochland, Va., and will be conducted by Darvin Satterwhite; a graveside service will follow. Friends may join the family Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Norman Funeral Chapel, 2982 River Road W., Goochland, Va. The family wishes to thank the nursing staff and doctors at Virginia Cancer Institute for the compassion and devotion shown to her and her family during her courageous five-plus years battle with breast cancer. Karen was a sweet inspiration and her faith remained steady throughout the course of her treatments. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the Perkins Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.