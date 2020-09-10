BRANCHE, Karen R., On Friday, September 4, 2020, our loved one, Karen Ruth Branche was called to her heavenly home. Karen was preceded in death by her mother, Ann Marie Branche; and her grandmother, Ruth Pollard Branche. Karen leaves to cherish her memory one devoted son, Chris Branche; six grandchildren, Ciera, Tamisha, Chris, Da'Juan, Nicholas and Erica; six great-grandchildren, Shamir, Nahlania, Lailani, Zion, Charm and Laiyah; two sisters, Brenda White and Ann Clarke; one brother, Victor Branche; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins; and other relatives and friends, among them are devoted Juanita Edwards, Cassandra Wilkerson, Rita Dawson, Leon Smith, Gwen Blue, Barbara Howard and Wanda Meyers. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a funeral service will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment private.



