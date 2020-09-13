1/1
Kerlyn (Dodd) Farmer
FARMER, Kerlyn Dodd, 77, of New Kent County, Virginia, returned to be with her family on September 9, 2020. She was met at the Heavenly gates by her parents, Leonard and Minnie Dodd; and little brother, Jesse, who have been waiting for her to join them. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Kenneth R. Farmer, the love of her life; and sons, J.T. Mooney (Missy) and Lee Mooney; as well as daughters, Rebecca Newman (Steve) and Dianne Sprouse (Andrew); her brothers, Jim Dodd (Peggy) and Bill Dodd (Marie), Norman Trainum and Robert Earl Williamson; as well as her many nieces and nephews, she loved you all. She leaves this earth with warmth and love for her grandchildren, Jessica Newman (George), Chase Mooney (Kati), Angie Newman, Amber Mooney (Trey), Katy Lee (Chris) and Taylor Pantos; as well as her great-grandchildren, Lana, Rylan, Vanessa, Ava, Carter, Beau and Sasha. To the Yankey Family of Criders, Virginia, we would like to thank you for raising a terrific Mom, the love and support she received from you will never be lost, you are always in our thoughts. The family would also like to acknowledge the love and support of many cherished friends, Willie and Nancy Hottinger, Catherine Conrad, Lynn Vallett and Sharlene and Donald Maxim. She was a retired Underwriting Assistant with Travelers Insurance Company as well as Aetna and Cigna Insurance where she enjoyed many lasting friendships. She was an active bowler with many duck pins and 10 pin bowling leagues throughout the years and enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at the beach with family. The family asks that no flowers be sent and any donations be made to either the New Kent Humane Society or the Heritage Public Library in New Kent, Virginia. Both of these organizations were very dear to her. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a service will immediately follow at 6 p.m. Online condolences may be left at www.nelsenrichmond.com.


Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 13, 2020.
