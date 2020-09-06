DRAKE, L. Evans, 73, of Midlothian, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Evans was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He spent his entire life trying to make the people he loved happy, and he will be greatly missed by his friends and family. Born in Boling, Texas, Evans was a Texan through-and-through. He attended the University of Texas on a golf scholarship and was a lifelong Longhorns fan. Evans retired after working for 35 years as an Environmental Superintendent for Honeywell International, Inc. Evans influenced the lives of countless young people in the community. He was an Eagle Scout and remained very active with the Boy Scouts of America. He also devoted countless hours as a coach to many of his children's sports teams. He was an active member of the Midlothian Rotary Club. Evans was kind and generous. He never met a stranger. He will be remembered as the most loving husband, one of the greatest fathers there ever was, a man who was up for every adventure and an outdoor enthusiast and avid golfer.



Evans is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Melissa Calisch Drake; and children, John Drake (Suzanne), Aaron Drake, Avery Drake Horgan (Brendan), Lawton Drake (Erin) and Griffin Drake (Amanda); and grandchildren, Justin, Page, Wilder, Eleanor, Rory and Wrenley. An outdoor graveside service, open to friends and family, will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Hollywood Cemetery, 412 S. Cherry Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Evans' name may be made to Midlothian Boy Scout Troop 876. Arrangements by Bliley's-Central.



