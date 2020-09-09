1/1
Larry Glenn Whitely
WHITELY, Larry Glenn, 64, of Chesterfield, Va., passed peacefully into Heaven on September 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father and buddy, Glenn Whitely; and his loving grandparents. He is survived by his mother, Bernice Whitely; sisters, Cherryl Whitely and Donna Barrett (Stan); nieces, Mandy, Elisabeth, Erin and Emmy; and many aunts, uncles and cousins that enriched his special life. Larry was the life of the party, the glue in his family and an amazing example of being happy with how God made him. He always knew he was special and he was not shy in asking for all of the love and attention he could get. He touched and enriched the hearts of everyone he met. Our family was so blessed by having him in our lives. He graduated from Hickory Hill School and then worked in the kitchen at the Children's House Daycare Center for over 30 years. He took great pride in his work there and enjoyed all of the staff. He made friends with lots of the children, forming relationships that impacted hundreds of people for years to come. He was a longtime member of Clover Hill Baptist Church, where he served as an honorary usher. We are especially grateful to the staff at Good Neighbor Homes for taking such good care of him when he moved. Larry flourished at his new home and immediately fell in step with the other residents, trying to help the ones that were less mobile. Thank you, Kindred Hospice, for your caring services provided to Larry and our family during the last few months. We take great comfort in knowing that he is in Heaven with Jesus without pain and with a new language that everyone understands. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Interment Dale Memorial Park.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
