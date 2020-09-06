1/1
Larry Joe O'brien
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
O'BRIEN, Larry Joe, 90, of Richmond, Va., died peacefully at home as he wished on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Joe was born September 14, 1929, in Big Spring, Texas, the son of George H. and Della Cartwright O'Brien. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Hardin-Simmons University, his Master of Arts degree from North Texas State College and his doctor of philosophy from the University of Texas at Galveston. He enjoyed teaching physiology at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta and in order to better serve his students he earned his own medical degree there in 1971. The next year Dr. O'Brien moved to Lubbock to help establish the Texas Tech University School of Medicine, and he later spent many years in private practice specializing in internal medicine. As evidence of his respect for his patients and colleagues, the nurses at Lubbock's Methodist Hospital repeatedly voted him favorite doctor. In 2000, he and his wife retired and moved to Fairfax, Virginia and relocated to Richmond in 2005. He lived a full life, enjoying travel, music, literature and good food. Joe's humor, integrity and generosity throughout his life earned him the affection of countless friends both near and far. He loved spending time with family and friends, and his hospitable home was the heart of countless gatherings and celebrations. He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 60 years, Edith Snyder O'Brien; and by his brother, George H. O'Brien Jr. He is survived by daughters, Susan Gray and husband, Donald, of Santa Fe, N.M., Caryn Taylor of Bedford, Texas and Judith O'Brien and wife, Mary, of Richmond; grandchildren, Andrea Gray of Charlottesville, Va., Leslie Taylor and fiance, Tim Wilson, of Norman, Okla., Jay Robert Taylor III of Clackamas, Ore., Ryan Gray and wife, Lauren, of Viejo Park, N.M. and Sunni O'Brien of Richmond; great-grandchildren, Jay Robert Taylor IV and Corbin Taylor of Clackamas; brothers-in-law, Richard Snyder of Leesburg, Va. and William Snyder of Prosper, Texas; and honorary son, Mauricio Dominguez of Plano, Texas. A private ceremony was held September 3, at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, Richmond. Memorial contributions may be made to FeedMore or The Salvation Army.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA 23113
8047941000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 6, 2020
As President of Woody Funeral Home, I extend our deepest sympathy from all our staff for your loss. We are committed to providing the utmost care to you at this time and throughout the days to come. Our purpose is to assist and serve you in a manner that exceeds your expectations. We pledge to strive to merit the trust you have reposed in us.
Bernie Henderson
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved