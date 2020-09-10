Miller, Larry "Ace"Age 81Larry "Ace" Miller, of Omaha, previously of Valley, NE, died Sept. 6, 2020. Preceded in death by parents; 3 brothers; 6 sisters; and granddaughter, Ashley Frederick. Survived by wife, Carol; children: Larry Petersen of Valley, Lori Kile of Omaha, and William Miller (Gary Randall) of Omaha; grandchildren: Tanner (Courtney) and Trevor Petersen, Tony Weihe (Ashley), Ariel (Aaron), Alyssa and Austin Kile; great-grandchildren: Royce, Maeli, Ayla, Paige and Peyton; sister, Marilyn Serfass of Bellevue, NE; and brother, Frank Miller of Tucson, AZ; and many nieces and nephews.MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn with Rev. Mary Ann Calta officiating. Military honors will be rendered at the funeral home following the services. VISITATION: Friday, from 5-7pm, at the Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn with the family present. Condolences may be sent to Carol at 5728 S 108th St, #214 Omaha, NE 68137.REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222