DAY, Lawrence Norwood, Jr., 64, of Highland Springs, formerly of Northside, departed this life September 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence N. Sr. and Marjorie F. Day. Surviving are his wife, Shauntele D. Waller-Day; children, Rafael and Mario Day, DeTwane, DeShaun and DeJah Waller; five grandchildren; sister, Wanda Lewis (Robert); brothers, Kenneth (Cherri) and Carlton Day (Ernestine); a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Tuesday, from 10 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 23, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook and live streaming at scottsfuneralhome.com
