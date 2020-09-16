1/
Lawrence Norwood Day Jr.
DAY, Lawrence Norwood, Jr., 64, of Highland Springs, formerly of Northside, departed this life September 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence N. Sr. and Marjorie F. Day. Surviving are his wife, Shauntele D. Waller-Day; children, Rafael and Mario Day, DeTwane, DeShaun and DeJah Waller; five grandchildren; sister, Wanda Lewis (Robert); brothers, Kenneth (Cherri) and Carlton Day (Ernestine); a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Tuesday, from 10 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 23, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook and live streaming at scottsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 16 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA 23222
(804) 321-9095
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
September 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
September 16, 2020
Rest in peace my friend and may the Lord bless your family and keep them strong
Jewel Lucas Minor
Classmate
September 16, 2020
I wish to share my prayers for your comfort with the family. Knowing that your loved one is doing well in the care of our Lord and savior is a small comfort for you in this difficult times of loss. Let this be your peace!
Pat Hunter-Jordan
Acquaintance
September 15, 2020
Thelma Beasley
Coworker
September 15, 2020
My Condolences To The Familiy Prayers For Y’all , Lawrence Was Nice Person , A Great Guy And A Friendly Man I Know he Will Be Missed , He Also was A Good CoWorker
Tony C. Jefferson
Coworker
September 15, 2020
We went to elementary school together may he rest in peace and quiet my sister went 2 days before him Alvita Hicks
Wayne
Classmate
