1/1
Lawrence Wade Stimpson Sr.
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STIMPSON, Lawrence Wade, Sr., 73, of Farmville, Va., went to be with the Lord on September 18, 2020. Wade passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family.

Wade was born in Farmville, Va., on April 26, 1947, to the late Paul and Sarah Elizabeth (Bessie Liggon) Stimpson. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Jr.

Survivors include his loving wife, Valerie Haffner Stimpson; sons, Jeffrey (Mary), Rodney Stuart (Lisa), Wade Jr. (Angela); sister, Elizabeth Ragland; stepdaughter, Angela Bailey Stimpson; stepson, Joey Bailey (Marie Helene); grandchildren, Reeve (Alexandra), Hailey, Jesse, Lauren, Riley, Trey, Channing and Jack. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, many lifelong friends; and his faithful furry companions, Molly Jones and Little Dog.

Wade was a 1965 graduate of Prince Edward Academy and in 1969 he graduated from Virginia Polytechnical Institute (Virginia Tech) and the same year he entered the National Guard and was hired as a special agent with the United States Government. This started a long career in law enforcement that included working for the Cumberland Sheriff's Department, being an investigator with the Virginia State Police [SW1], before becoming and retiring as Captain of the Farmville Police Department. In addition to law enforcement, Wade owned Stimpson Tax Service and previously owned two local Radio Shacks.

Wade enjoyed cruises, hunting, fishing and tending to his cattle. He won many awards for his excellent marksmanship. Conway Twitty, Elvis, Ben E. King and George Jones were among his favorite singers whose music he enjoyed throughout his life. He loved to read and was a fanatic for Virginia Tech football. More than anything, he loved his family.

The family thanks Hospice of Virginia, especially his loving hospice nurse, Hannah Morris.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 6 to 8 p.m. at Puckett Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 3 p.m. at the chapel of the funeral home with interment to follow in the family cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Wade's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or to Trump Make America Great Again Committee, 310 First St. SE, Washington, D.C. 20003.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Puckett Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Puckett Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Puckett Funeral Home Inc
115 Covington Ct
Farmville, VA 23901
(434) 391-3830
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Puckett Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 19, 2020
To the entire family, May God grant you all peace and comfort during this difficult time. God bless from Bren and Joe Grey's Point Pond 1 family
Bren Sharitz
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved