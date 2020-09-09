WILSON, Lee, Jr., departed this life August 28, 2020. He was a retired Nationwide insurance agent. Lee is survived by his two sons, Derrick (Arnetta) and Erik Wilson; two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; brother, Theodore (Vashti); sister, Cheryl; and other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where a memorial service will be held Friday, September 11, 2020, at 11 a.m., with limited capacity.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 9, 2020.