Leon Dixon

DIXON, Leon, husband of Alfonso B. Dixon, passed away on September 11, 2020. They shared 65 years of marriage. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., November 12, 1927, he was the son of Leon Martin Dixon Sr. and son of Helen Dixon. He graduated from Brooklyn College undergraduate at Howard University College of Arts and Sciences. Employed at Fitzsimmons Army Medical 1958 to 1965, Watson Army Hospital in which he retired from his esteemed military career in 1977. He also was employed at Reynolds Metals, United States Postal Service all in a medical capacity. His final retirement was recently at the tender age of 91 years old still working full-time at Nottingham Correctional Facility. Dr. Dixon dealt with adversity throughout his career, as one of the first black physicians to rise to become Commander in Chief of a U.S. military hospital. Towards the end of his life, he cared for those that society did not believe were worthy of necessary health care. Listing a few of his many accomplishments, he served as head of the medical team for the Apollo 8 mission in 1968. This was unheard of for this time period in U.S. history for a man of his age and of his race to be give such a great opportunity. Another accomplishment of Dr. Dixon's was Commander in Chief of Walson Army Hospital in Fort Dix, New Jersey, during the first Swine Flu outbreak of 1976. With his knowledge, he stopped the virus from spreading further. He isolated those solders with the infection and then quarantined Fort Dix's barracks. Doctor Dixon also was one of two doctors to innovate the first telemedicine. He found that it was easier to set up telecommunication between hospitals and prison hospitals. By doing so inmates did not have to be transported to a community hospital and treatment could be done within the prison system. He enjoyed activities starting with International Storytelling Festival in Tennessee for 19 to 20 years. His name is engraved on one of the original bricks in the new renovation. He was an avid reader, which was reflected in his extensive personal library. He loved the show Jeopardy, where he auditioned to be a contestant. He was season passholder for Broadway shows, where he attended five Broadway shows a year. Passion was also apparent with his love of classical and jazz music, which he shared with his family and friends. He loved taking his grandchildren to the Baltimore Orioles games. Surprisingly he enjoyed the thrill of white water rafting from the majestic Colorado River to the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee. There he mastered his skills of the class II and class V rapids, ready for whatever challenges they brought he was ready. He was predeceased by Cynthia Dixon. He is survived by his spouse, Alfonso Dixon; children, Deborah Dixon, Carolyn Dixon, Suzanne Green and Marty Dixon; his sister, Helen Tyler; nieces, Dr. Beverly Tyler, Jackie and Carl Mundy, Kimberly and Allen Perry, Stephen Tyler; great-nieces, Shani Hannah, Jessica Tyler; grandchildren, Lionel Knight, Maria Knight-Garcia, Erric Knight, Crystal McClendon, Jasmine Bertrand, Charles Dixon, Ivan Dixon, Edmond Dixon; great-grandchildren, Essence Dalton, Destiny Dalton, Isabella Knight, Alexander Knight, Killian Bowman, Jemel Dixon, Leah Dixon, Jacques Bertrand, Myra Dixon. The family will receive friends at Woody Funeral Home - Huguenot Chapel on Wednesday, September 16, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, September 17, at 11 a.m. at Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.