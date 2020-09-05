1/1
Leonard Foster "Len" Gardner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GARDNER, Leonard "Len" Foster, of Palmyra, Va., beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on August 30, 2020. He was born on October 17, 1921, in West Stephentown, N.Y. He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Doris Anderson Gardner; a son, Rim Gardner (Jenny) of Richmond, Va.; three daughters, Carol Sherry (Jon) of Providence Forge, Va., Margie Southard (Steve) of Culpeper, Va. and Susan Gardner of Mechanicsville, Va.; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Len's life was defined by his love of family and of service to his country and community. Len served in the U.S. Navy during WWII aboard the USS Reid, surviving the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. He went on to participate in many battles during the war. After the war, he went on to earn degrees at the University of Massachusetts and Stanford University, before beginning his career in the federal government in Washington D.C. Upon his retirement, he and his wife moved in 1978 to Lake Monticello in Fluvanna County, where he began a local newspaper, served on the Fluvanna Board of Supervisors and served on numerous boards and commissions. A graveside memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on September 14, 2020, at Culpeper National Cemetery, 501 East Chandler Street, Culpeper, Va. 22701. An outdoor reception will follow from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Pleasant Grove Pavilion, 271 Pleasant Grove Drive, Palmyra, Va. 22963. Arrangements are being handled by Sheridan Funeral Home in Kents Store, Va. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sheridan Funeral Home Inc
6093 Venable Rd
Kents Store, VA 23084
(434) 589-8374
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sheridan Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved