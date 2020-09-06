WALSH, Leonard T., Sr., 68, of North Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord August 31, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest W. Walsh Jr. and Betty Hicks Powell; sister, Amber Joyner; and brothers, Gene Banes, Leslie Walsh and Ernie Walsh. He is survived by his wife, Diana Walsh; children, Thomas Walsh, Paul Carter (Michelle), Matthew Walsh (Joann), Rachel Carter-Smith (Dustin) and Ashley Carter (Fred); eight grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Leonard owned his own plumbing business for over 40 years. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, wood working, coin collecting and most of all, his family and friends. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A graveside funeral ceremony will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd.



