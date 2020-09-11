Mr. Lewis Draper SimsMr. Lewis Draper Sims,70, of LaFayette died Saturday, September 5, 2020 at his residence. There will be a graveside service on Friday, September 11, 2020 in Sardis Baptist Church cemetery,Camp Hill, at 11:00 a.m. (CST) with Rev. Michael Winston officiating.Mr. Sims is survived by his wife, Delois M. Sims; three sons: Jermaine (Kimona) Sims, Newnan, GA; Marcus (Tiffani) Sims, Montgomery, and Derek (Sonia) Maddox, Grayson, GA; one daughter: Lakesha Maddox, San Diego, CA; one brother: Tony (Elaine) Sims, Camp Hill; four sisters: Shirley (Willie) Simpson, Camp Hill; Annetta (Lesley) Smitherman, Alabaster; LaGale (Tydious) McCray, Columbus, GA and Bevelia Allen, Albany, GA; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a brotherly friend, George Lloyd, LaFayette and a host of other relatives and friends.