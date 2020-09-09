1/2
Lewis Lanham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lewis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share


LANHAM, Lewis, died September 7, 2020, at his home after a long and valiant battle with heart disease. Lewis was born in Varina and was the son of Lewis and Mildred Lanham. Lewis' brother, Ray died in 1966. He is survived by his sister, Cheryl, Stan. Lewis met Ruth Ann Weaver in August of 1961. They were married June 23, 1962. They were married 58 years. Lewis grew up loving baseball. He graduated Vice President of his class and was later in the Air Force during the Berlin crisis. Lewis graduated from Richmond Professional Institute and served in the Air Force at Langley Field. He pitched baseball at RPI. Lewis was an avid reader; reading the Bible through at least five times. His love for reading was a huge part of his life. Lewis received Christ at an early age and he grew and grew in the faith. Lewis and Ruth read the Bible and prayed together daily. They reared three children, Kevin, Adrianne and Robbie – three beautiful blondes. Lewis worked with three-year-olds in Sunday school and was especially partial to little girls and he served them well. He was a soft-spoken man and tenderhearted most of the time. His love of music was and is eternal, singing in weddings, choir and solos. Lewis really loved Les Miserables, but mostly Christian music. In his retirement, he began, for the first time to love yard work. He loved cutting his own bushes and filling his bird feeders. He was a part of some great churches, West End Baptist in Petersburg, Bon Air Baptist, Clover Hill Assembly and West End Assembly of God. We'd like to thank all who helped him in his final earthly days, Bo and Rhonda Ivey, Cookie Ellis; and many other caregivers, Barbara Kamanda and Jasmine; and my dear friend, Edith Louis from Barbados. The family would also like to thank Daven and Alexa, the rescue workers and the neighbors. Give in memory of Lewis where the Holy Spirit leads you, as Lewis is eternally blessed now to be with Jesus. There will be a graveside service on Friday, September 11, at 2 p.m. at Four Mile Creek Baptist Church, 2950 New Market Road, Richmond, Va. 23231. Dr. H. Robert Rhoden will be officiating. Lewis will be buried next to his grandfather, whom he called Pa.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA 23113
8047941000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 9, 2020
As President of Woody Funeral Home, I extend our deepest sympathy from all our staff for your loss. We are committed to providing the utmost care to you at this time and throughout the days to come. Our purpose is to assist and serve you in a manner that exceeds your expectations. We pledge to strive to merit the trust you have reposed in us.
Bernie Henderson
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved