1/
Linda G. Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAVIS, Mrs. Linda G., age 71, of Henrico County, Va., departed this life on August 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald C. Davis; father, Marvin Grimsley; mother, Mary L. Rice; and brother, John R. Grimsley. Linda is survived by five siblings, Marvin M. Grimsley, James Grimsley, Mary G. Lanthrip, Patricia A. Grimsley, Myra K. Grimsley; as well as many nieces and nephews. She loved to celebrate family gatherings and social occasions. Linda was often the life of the party. She fulfilled her love of travel by becoming a flight attendant (retired). She loved gardening and shared her knowledge freely. Linda's kind, loving and generous spirit will always be remembered by those who knew her best. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to support Linda's love of children. Viewing was done by the immediate family due to the COVID-19 virus, followed by cremation. Online condolences may be left at www.nelsenrichmond.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA 23231
8042228601
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved