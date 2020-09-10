1/1
Lloyd Jerome Mull
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MULL, Lloyd Jerome, 85, of Farmville, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. Visitation will take place Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Puckett Funeral Home in Farmville. Due to COVID-19 considerations, wearing of masks and social distancing is encouraged. A Celebration of Life will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at Heritage Baptist Church, 700 Milnwood Rd., Farmville, Va. 23901. Again, COVID-19 considerations including masks and social distancing will be followed. Family is asked to gather in the sanctuary. Others may gather in the church's fellowship hall where audio/video of the service will be available. Attendees may also choose to remain in their vehicle in the church parking lot where the service will be broadcast over a low-frequency FM radio signal. Interment will be held privately at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Rice, Virginia. Memorial contributions may be made to the Memorial Fund at Heritage Baptist Church, 700 Milnwood Rd., Farmville, Va. 23901. Puckett Funeral Home, Farmville will serve the family. www.puckettfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Puckett Funeral Home Inc
115 Covington Ct
Farmville, VA 23901
(434) 391-3830
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Puckett Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 9, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved