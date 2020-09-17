1/1
Loretta Curtis-LeMay
CURTIS-LEMAY, Loretta, 52, of Richmond, died September 14, 2020. Surviving are her husband, Keith E. LeMay; daughter, Raven Hope LeMay; mother, Rosetta Curtis; five sisters, Clementine Brown (Marvin), Yvonne Curtis, Cynthia Curtis, Gloria Parris (Linden) and Lorraine Howard (Mark); mother-in-law, Shelia Pollard; brother-in-law, Robert Pollard; sister-in-law, Amy Pollard; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held 12:30 p.m. Saturday, September 19, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Sherol Southerland officiating. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial service
12:30 PM
Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd.
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 16, 2020
Mrs. Lemay was a Woman of God who was always kind and helpful to people. I remember when she wrote one of my letters of recommendation. She was such a kind soul. She will be missed.
Charmaine Dyson
Coworker
September 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
