SKIDMORE, The Rev. Dr. Louis Alexander, 93, passed away peacefully in the presence of his son on September 3, 2020 at Kendal in Lexington, Va. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nancy; and daughter, Marylou. He is survived by his son, Alex (Beth); grandsons, Chas (Rachel), Alex (Alli); great-grandson, Oliver; and many nieces and nephews. Skid, a member of the Greatest Generation and a veteran of WWII, was born in Frostburg, Md., on October 19, 1926. He established a career as a small business owner in his 20s, but felt a call to the ministry. He sold his business, and at 30, entered Hampden-Sydney College, where he earned his degree and played football with his younger teammates. During college, he began preaching at small Presbyterian churches in the area. Upon graduation, he went on to receive his Master's and Doctorate of Ministry from Union Theological Seminary in Richmond, Va. After his ordination, he was the minister of Blackstone Presbyterian Church, followed by 17 years as the Pastor of St. Giles Presbyterian Church in Richmond, Va. He retired in 1991 to Natural Bridge with his wife, Nancy to her family home, the Rockbridge Inn. He continued his ministry supplying small country churches, such as Falling Springs, Glasgow, Covington and High Bridge Presbyterian for two decades, and was a member of High Bridge Presbyterian Church. Skid loved his family as Christ loved the church. He was a Spirit-filled, deeply committed man of God. As a pastor, he provided wise counsel and prayerful guidance to all who needed it. He was a gifted writer and inspiring preacher of the Gospel. A private graveside service will be held on Friday at High Bridge Presbyterian Church.The family hopes to celebrate Dr. Skidmore's life later at a memorial service when COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, you may send memorial contributions to the Session at High Bridge Presbyterian Church in Rockbridge County or the Deacons' fund at St. Giles Church in Richmond, Va. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.



