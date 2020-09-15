Malvinder Kaur

KAUR, Mrs. Malvinder, "Papu," 67, left peacefully from home to unite with the good Lord on September 11, 2020. Born in India, she lived in Richmond, Va., for the past 31 years. Mrs. Kaur was blessed with a large and loving family. She is survived by daughters, Mini Kartha and Cheena Kapoor; son-in-law, Satish Kartha; husband, Tarlochan Singh; mother, Narinder Sodhi; sisters, Toffee Bawa, Neelam Kalra, Kuljeet Kaur; brothers, Teji Sodhi and Raju Sodhi; grandchildren, Agastya Kartha and Ari Kartha; and many adoring nieces and nephews. A selfless, compassionate, and faithful woman with a beautiful heart, she lived a life of integrity, grace and service. Her jovial and fun-loving nature will be remembered and cherished by all. The family would like to thank Dr. K. Singh Sahni and Dr. Vidya Raghavan for their care and comfort.



"To reach your true home after you die, you must conquer death while you are still alive." Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji



