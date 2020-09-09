1/1
Margaret Poe Jamerson
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JAMERSON, Margaret Poe, 91 of Bon Air, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was born October 10, 1928, to the late J. Elmo Poe and Etta H. Poe. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clarence L. Jamerson; daughter, Susan J. Watkins; brother, Irvin N. Poe; sister-in-law, Virginia W. Poe; and niece, Sandra Poe. Margaret is survived by her devoted grandson, Michael T. Watkins; niece, Judy P. Jamerson (Roger); nephew, Irvin N. Poe; two great-nephews, Lee Davis (Nancy) and Christopher Davis (Samantha); and many other devoted family members and friends. Margaret was a faithful and devoted member of Huguenot Road Baptist Church. A graveside service was held 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Cedar Baptist Church Cemetery in Dillwyn, Va. A memorial service at Huguenot Road Baptist will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Huguenot Road Baptist Church or the Cedar Baptist Church cemetery fund in Margaret's memory. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Cedar Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved