Margaret Reed SpencerAugust 10, 1925 - September 8, 2020Margaret Reed Spencer, 95, of Granite Falls, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at her residence.Born Aug. 10, 1925, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Pauline McCree Reed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son, John Ray Spencer; daughter, Paulette Spencer Miller; and five siblings.Margaret was a member of West Hickory Baptist Church and taught Sunday school for over 50 years. She read the Bible from cover to cover on multiple occasions, finishing it only to restart it from the beginning. A devoted mother and grandmother, she was also a loving wife and was married to her husband for 71 years. Sunday lunches were spent at her house because she was a renowned cook and made the best chicken and dumplings, roast beef, and chocolate meringue pie. She was known as the "humming homemaker" because she was frequently found humming a hymn while she worked. She loved to sew and do word puzzles and would watch Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune every evening. She had her special spot on the couch and loved when family would sit beside her so she could snuggle and pat their leg. She had the brightest blue eyes and would give you a "Mamaw wave" when you told her goodbye.Survivors include her husband, Buster Rex "Buck" Spencer; children, Terry Spencer and wife, Trisha, Jerry Miller (son-in-law), Nelson Spencer and wife, Donnetta, and Vicki Spencer; two siblings, Wanda Childers and Edwin Reed; eight grandchildren, Chad Spencer and wife, Christie, Trina Sprinkle and husband, Alex, Wesley Spencer and wife, Heather, Rebecca Yonamine and husband, Dom, Sara Spencer, Olivia Spencer, Abigail Parlier and husband, Carlos, and Cole Parlier; eight great-grandchildren, Caleb Spencer, Regan Spencer, Shelby Sprinkle, A.J. Sprinkle, Jacob Spencer, Nic, Kalee, and Matthew Yonamine; and numerous nieces and nephews.A private family service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, at West Hickory Baptist Church with Pastor Scott Frady officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Mrs. Spencer will lie-in-state at the church today (Friday, Sept. 11), from 1 to 5 p.m., for anyone who would like to pay their respects. Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons, Cole Parlier, Chad Spencer, Wesley Spencer, Alex Sprinkle, A.J. Sprinkle, and Carlos Tovar.Memorials may be made to West Hickory Baptist Church, 40 12th St. NW, Hickory, NC 28601; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.