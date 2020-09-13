1/1
Mark Foss Brown
1958 - 2020
BROWN, Mark Foss, born July 16, 1958, died August 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mortimer M. and Rebecca H. Foss and Lillian K. and Louis I. Brown. He is survived by his parents, Dr. Donald S. and Beejay F. Brown; brothers, Douglas A. (Laura) and Charles D. (Beth); nephews, David, Richard and Daniel; and niece, Sarah. As a teenager, Mark traveled to Sweden, Denmark, Belgium and England under the auspices of the State Department, to play tennis with youths of those countries. He graduated from the Collegiate Schools and UVA, where he became the sports editor of the Cavalier Daily. After graduation, he worked in sports TV, covering U.S. tennis events and the Iditarod in Alaska. He won an Ace Award for his coverage of the Bob Costas interview with Magic Johnson.

Mark befriended those in trouble whom he helped in word and deed through their troubled times. He returned to Richmond, selling residential real estate until his demise. A private graveside service was held whose attendance was limited by COVID-19.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
2 entries
September 11, 2020
I have such wonderful memories of Mark! We sold Real Estate together at Bowers, Nelms & Fonville, I can still see him wandering the office with his headphones on talking to clients.
I’m so glad to hear that he didn’t suffer long but I am so sorry for his family and friends.
Amy Shields
Coworker
September 10, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Mark Foss Brown. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief. (Psalm 94:17-19)
N. Stewart
