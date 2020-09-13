BROWN, Mark Foss, born July 16, 1958, died August 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mortimer M. and Rebecca H. Foss and Lillian K. and Louis I. Brown. He is survived by his parents, Dr. Donald S. and Beejay F. Brown; brothers, Douglas A. (Laura) and Charles D. (Beth); nephews, David, Richard and Daniel; and niece, Sarah. As a teenager, Mark traveled to Sweden, Denmark, Belgium and England under the auspices of the State Department, to play tennis with youths of those countries. He graduated from the Collegiate Schools and UVA, where he became the sports editor of the Cavalier Daily. After graduation, he worked in sports TV, covering U.S. tennis events and the Iditarod in Alaska. He won an Ace Award for his coverage of the Bob Costas interview with Magic Johnson.



Mark befriended those in trouble whom he helped in word and deed through their troubled times. He returned to Richmond, selling residential real estate until his demise. A private graveside service was held whose attendance was limited by COVID-19.



