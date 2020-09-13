1/1
Martha Holtz Cox
COX, Martha Holtz, 80, of Glen Allen, passed away on September 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of over 57 years, Kenneth Cox; her parents, Herman and Elizabeth Holtz; and her brother, Richard Holtz. She is survived by her daughters, Lorri Roth (Craig) and Donna McDermott (Kevin); son, Brian Cox; grandchildren, Lindsey Fields (Tyler), Shannon Murphy, Sarah Murphy, Eric Eells, Natalie Roth, Gavin Cox and Kylie Cox; great-granddaughter, Evie Fields; sister-in-law, Beverley Cox; her dearest friend, Katie Moulder; and her constant canine companion, Princess Molly Anne. Martha was a dear, sweet, funny and stylish woman with a great smile and plenty of southern charm. She was passionate about her family, who were always foremost in her mind. The family will be celebrating her life with a private service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Lymphoma And Leukemia Society or American Cancer Society. To see a livestream of the service and pay condolences, see www.blileys.com.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 13, 2020.
