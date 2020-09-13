COX, Martha Holtz, 80, of Glen Allen, passed away on September 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of over 57 years, Kenneth Cox; her parents, Herman and Elizabeth Holtz; and her brother, Richard Holtz. She is survived by her daughters, Lorri Roth (Craig) and Donna McDermott (Kevin); son, Brian Cox; grandchildren, Lindsey Fields (Tyler), Shannon Murphy, Sarah Murphy, Eric Eells, Natalie Roth, Gavin Cox and Kylie Cox; great-granddaughter, Evie Fields; sister-in-law, Beverley Cox; her dearest friend, Katie Moulder; and her constant canine companion, Princess Molly Anne. Martha was a dear, sweet, funny and stylish woman with a great smile and plenty of southern charm. She was passionate about her family, who were always foremost in her mind. The family will be celebrating her life with a private service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Lymphoma And Leukemia Society
or American Cancer Society
. To see a livestream of the service and pay condolences, see www.blileys.com
.