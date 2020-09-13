1/1
Martha Lee Logan Younger
YOUNGER, Martha Lee Logan, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob; and her middle daughter, Renee Suzanne Younger. She is survived by two daughters, Robin Lee Younger of Richmond, Virginia and Logan Younger Davis (Jeff) of New Castle, Indiana; four grandchildren, Kathleen Smith-Mercado, Spencer Smith, Alexandra Davis and Catherine Davis; and two great-granddaughters. Martha was born in Columbia, South Carolina, the only child of John and Claudine Sanders Logan, and moved to Richmond as a child where she graduated from John Marshall High School. Martha was married to Robert Burch Younger Jr. for 62 years until his death in 2017. She dearly loved her family and friends, and strived to create a warm, comfortable and welcoming home to all. Her character and values were the epitome of Southern grace and charm. A funeral service for close family and friends will be held at the mausoleum at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238 on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 2 p.m.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
mausoleum at Westhampton Memorial Park
