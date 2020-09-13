JONES, Mary Catherine, passed from this life to the next on Monday, September 7, 2020. She was a beloved friend, sister and Aunt Kay. She never met a stranger and loved to have a good time. She worked at the telephone company for over 30 years and after retirement she had several part time jobs. She most loved being a bagger at Ukrop's because of the chance it gave her to interact with others. She played softball and basketball in high school and in leagues most of her adult life. She was an avid college football fan - Go Bama! Go Hokies! Go Army! She was an advocate for first responders and participated in the Citizen's Academy through the police department. Five years ago she moved into Legacy Park, where she found an amazing community of friends. She was the daughter of Novella Hatcher, Fred Jones and Sam Hatcher. Her siblings and their families will carry on her legacy and spirit: Barbara England (Charles), Will Hatcher (Jane), David Hatcher (Jane) and Glenn Hatcher (Christi). She treasured her time spent with Barbara, whether on road trips or potting around town, and loved her annual Williamsburg time with all the siblings. Mary Kay was a person with a big personality and even bigger heart. The family will be celebrating her with a private service. In honor of her life we ask that you make a contribution to the Henrico Volunteer Rescue Squad (P.O. Box 911, Sandston, Virginia 23150) or The Wounded Warrior Project
