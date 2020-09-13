1/1
Mary Catherine Jones
JONES, Mary Catherine, passed from this life to the next on Monday, September 7, 2020. She was a beloved friend, sister and Aunt Kay. She never met a stranger and loved to have a good time. She worked at the telephone company for over 30 years and after retirement she had several part time jobs. She most loved being a bagger at Ukrop's because of the chance it gave her to interact with others. She played softball and basketball in high school and in leagues most of her adult life. She was an avid college football fan - Go Bama! Go Hokies! Go Army! She was an advocate for first responders and participated in the Citizen's Academy through the police department. Five years ago she moved into Legacy Park, where she found an amazing community of friends. She was the daughter of Novella Hatcher, Fred Jones and Sam Hatcher. Her siblings and their families will carry on her legacy and spirit: Barbara England (Charles), Will Hatcher (Jane), David Hatcher (Jane) and Glenn Hatcher (Christi). She treasured her time spent with Barbara, whether on road trips or potting around town, and loved her annual Williamsburg time with all the siblings. Mary Kay was a person with a big personality and even bigger heart. The family will be celebrating her with a private service. In honor of her life we ask that you make a contribution to the Henrico Volunteer Rescue Squad (P.O. Box 911, Sandston, Virginia 23150) or The Wounded Warrior Project. For condolences, see www.blileys.com.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 13 to Sep. 16, 2020.
September 12, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
phyllis anthony
Coworker
September 12, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with Family and Friends at this very difficult time

NEW VISION TELEPHONE PIONEERS RICHMOND COUNCIL
MARY SIMONS
Friend
September 11, 2020
Friend to all and loved life and will be missed by many. RIP Mary Jack.
God only takes the best and you sure were the best.

Marion McDonald
Friend
September 11, 2020
Mary Kay was so sweet, with such a great sense of humor.So much like her Mom (and sister).I am keeping the family in my prayers!
Gwen Rose
Family
