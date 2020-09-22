BOWLIN, Mrs. Mary Lou Hartman, age 95, of Amelia, Va., passed into God's hands on September 21, 2020. Mary was predeceased by her parents, Willie and Ella Hill Hartman; first husband, Craig Loucks; daughters, Betty Rae Loucks and JoAnn Loucks Roberts; second husband, Charles Woodrow Bowlin; and son, Charles Stafford Bowlin; and her siblings, Thelma Jones, Wilma Easter and Arlene McCraw. She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia O'Neal (Andy), Darleen Karpius (Chip), Anne Roberts (Tommy), Connie Wells (Aubrey); and daughter-in-law, Mary Jane Bowlin; seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; brother, Franklin Hartman; and sisters, Bonnie Hall, Kay Dillard and Joan Morris. Mary Lou enjoyed her family, neighbors and was Nannie to a lot of children that she babysat for. She gave to everyone and wanted nothing in return. She really enjoyed cooking and it was the best. She was also the best seamstress and could sew anything, and she made a career of doing just that. The family would like to thank the many caregivers at Wellsprings at Amelia and the Hospice Staff for their passionate care for our Mom. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, at the Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home, 16409 Court St., in Amelia. A graveside service will be held at at 2 p.m. at Amelia Presbyterian Cemetery on Wednesday, September 23.