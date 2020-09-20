LANKFORD, Mary Louise (Uhlman), 87, of Ashland, Va., passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Mary was born on August 6, 1933, in Charleston, West Virginia. She was the daughter of Alban Henry and Hilma Louise (Hunter) Uhlman. Mary was from a proud military family (USMC) and grew up in Havelock, North Carolina. She graduated from New Bern High School, Class of 1951. Mary moved to Washington, D.C., to attend the Washington School for Secretaries, where she completed her associate's degree. Mary raised her family in the Alexandria, Va. area, retired to Lake Caroline, Va. and most recently resided in Ashland, Va. Mary enjoyed cooking, crafting, traveling, camping, sports, volunteering, spending time with beloved family and was a Rummikub champ. Mary attended Braddock Baptist Church in Alexandria, Wright's Chapel United Methodist Church in Ladysmith and most recently Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church in Ashland. Mary is survived by her four children, Cynthia Feist (John), Ralph Louis Diaz, Mary Ellen Diaz (Margaret Simpson), Tracy Hynes (Doug). She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren, Tanya Vanderheiden (Aaron), Chelsea Eddy (Mark), Josephine Preston (Cameron), Devyn Diaz, Dallas Diaz, Thea Jane Hunter Simpson, Henry Hunter Simpson, Cameron Louis Lankford Hynes, Zach Hynes and Jordan Hynes; in addition to her six great-grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to Nelsen Funeral Home in Ashland, Va. Services will be held at a later date.



