Matt was a high school friend, visited him when he was at BU in Boston's Beacon Hill ....his apartment over the Pup was outstanding! Matt was in my wife's and my wedding and we frequented his home in Windsor Farms. He was always a great guy - loved music and the arts and people! I know he will be missed by many - my Grandfather lived in Lancaster Co White Stone and we shared the love of the Riva and Bay ..........Peace Brother Matt



Clark Beirne

Friend