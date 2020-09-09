1/1
Matthew Will "Matt" Johnston
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOHNSTON, Matthew Will "Matt", departed this earthly life on September 1, 2020. Born in Richmond, Va., Matt is survived by his longtime love and companion, Susan Dameron; special niece, Elizabeth Ortuno, her husband, Jhimy and their children, James and Isabella; brother, J. Kelly Johnston Jr.; stepsister, Margaret Eppes Curtis and her husband, Ted; niece, Baker Gooss, her husband, Kevin and their children, Lily and Bo; nephew, Tyler Magill, his wife, Sena and their daughter, Olivia; and stepniece, Dawn L. Frappollo and her partner, Shawn McCowen. Matt was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Matthew P. Will and Helen Sauer Will; mother and stepfather, Janie Will Eppes and Edward M. Eppes III, M.D.; his sister, Margret Johnston Magill; his paternal grandparents, Philip K. and Vera Johnston; his father, Jack Kelly Johnston; and his niece, Erin Grey Magill. Matt spent much of his life in Richmond. He also lived in Boston and attended Boston University, and he was a 1987 graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts. He spent much of his life working in building renovations, and his passion was making art. His artworks took many forms including sculptures, paintings and glass works. His heart was always in the Northern Neck, where he had visited his grandparents since childhood, and he eventually became a full-time resident. Subsequent to 2003 Hurricane Isabel's many downed trees, he began making artworks and furniture from the lumber that he collected and self-milled. Matt was an accomplished fisherman and a nature enthusiast. Throughout his life he enjoyed cooking – he was a great cook and had a natural aptitude for it. He also enjoyed writing short stories and letters to the editor. In his later years, Matt's favorite pastime was sitting on his porch at Bewdley, watching the river, birds, and watermen and talking with and emailing with his many friends. Matt is now at peace. His family and friends will miss him greatly. Service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Currie Funeral Home - Kilmarnock
116 East Church Street
Kilmarnock, VA 22482
804-435-1077
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Currie Funeral Home - Kilmarnock

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 8, 2020
Matt was a high school friend, visited him when he was at BU in Boston's Beacon Hill ....his apartment over the Pup was outstanding! Matt was in my wife's and my wedding and we frequented his home in Windsor Farms. He was always a great guy - loved music and the arts and people! I know he will be missed by many - my Grandfather lived in Lancaster Co White Stone and we shared the love of the Riva and Bay ..........Peace Brother Matt
Clark Beirne
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved