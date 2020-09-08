1/1
Mattie D. Hukeless
1924 - 2020
{ "" }
HUKELESS, Mattie D., 96, of Richmond, departed this life September 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Hukeless Sr.; and daughter, Samantha Hukeless. Surviving are her son, Robert J. Hukeless Jr.; devoted granddaughter, Wanda R. Hukeless; four great-grandchildren, Wilanda, Myana, Ayana and Lavel Hukeless; two great-greatgrandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Wednesday, September 9, from 12 noon until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, September 10, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook and live streaming at scottsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Viewing
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Scott's Funeral Home
SEP
10
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Scott's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA 23222
(804) 321-9095
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
