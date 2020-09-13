SELPH, McRae Orris "Mac", The heavens brightened on September 1, 2020, with the arrival of McRae Orris "Mac" Selph. Mac was a caring husband, father and grandfather… a steadfast man of few words, spoken in a striking baritone with a distinctive southern lilt... steady and unflappable… a Virginia gentleman and a gentle man. Born on July 1, 1939, Mac was a lifelong resident of the Richmond area, graduating from Midlothian High School with a small class of friends who stayed in touch. He was a fellow alumnus (along with his daughter and granddaughter) of Richmond Professional Institute (now Virginia Commonwealth University). Mac belonged to the Methodist church, and he was a patriot, proudly serving his country in the U.S. Navy (including a memorable assignment with his family in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba). After the Navy, Mac went into real estate, worked at the Virginia Employment Commission and found deep satisfaction as a tree farmer. He treasured his time in nature, was a birdwatcher and read constantly about wildlife. A voracious booklover, he also read about pretty much everything else. Despite his Virginia lineage, Mac was a loyal fan of his Dallas Cowboys and, like many men of a certain age, he appreciated a good World War II documentary or a PGA broadcast. When not pursuing all of these interests, Mac could often be found on the links, usually at Stonehenge Golf Club, where he was a founding member. Above all his interests and joys, however, Mac's family was his keystone and purpose in life, starting with his best friend, companion and wife of 59 years, Mary Lou Moore Selph. Mac's and Mary Lou's hearts and souls are one, and they found their life's meaning in each other and their family. Mac so loved their children, Rick Selph and Stacy Selph Hansen, and was immensely proud of their accomplishments and their good hearts. Mac wholeheartedly welcomed Stacy's husband, Chuck Hansen, to the family, and he loved beyond words his two grandchildren, Daniel and Madison Hansen. Mac relished hearing about Daniel's and Madison's achievements, admired their determination to pursue their passions and enthusiastically sang their praises to friends. The pain of separation is the difficult price we now pay for a lifetime of immeasurable joy together. But in the hearts and memory of his friends and family, Mac is never lost. Due to current conditions, a private service will be held at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia on Wednesday, September 16, at 3 p.m., where Mac will be interred. No visitation is planned at this time, but we hope to hold a celebration of Mac's life when conditions are safer for all. In lieu of flowers, enjoy a beautiful sunset and give a salute to Mac.