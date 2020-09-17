1/1
Melvin R. Hill
HILL, Melvin R., departed this life September 13, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his two daughters, Sandra McDonald (Toney) and Pamela Walker; sister, Jean Garrett; three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 1 to 8 p.m., and where funeral services will take place Friday, at 11 a.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Viewing
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
SEP
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA 23223
(804) 643-8738
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 16, 2020
I'm so sorry to hesr about the passing of Melvin. Sandra (Tony) Pam and the rest of the family my heart goes out to all of you. You'all and in my prayers. Magnolia Green
Magnolia Green
Friend
September 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
