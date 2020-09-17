HILL, Melvin R., departed this life September 13, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his two daughters, Sandra McDonald (Toney) and Pamela Walker; sister, Jean Garrett; three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 1 to 8 p.m., and where funeral services will take place Friday, at 11 a.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.



