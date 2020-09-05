1/1
Michael Allen Chapman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHAPMAN, Michael Allen, On the early morning of September 3, 2020, Michael Allen Chapman, devoted husband and stepfather, left this world at the age of 65. Michael was born in Richmond, Va., on September 2, 1955, to David and Jane Chapman. He grew up in Bon Air and attended Saint Michael's Episcopal School. A Phi Beta Kappa, he earned his degree in Mechanical Engineering after studying at University of Virginia and Old Dominion University. He spent the last 27 years working for the Department of General Services for the State of Virginia as a licensed professional engineer. Michael enjoyed traveling all over Ireland, Europe and the United States with his wife. He was an avid history scholar known for his intellect, compassionate spirit and generosity. He loved landscaping and continuously fashioned home improvements in his spare time. He was preceded in death by his father, David R. Chapman; and his nephew, Michael A. Willis. He is survived by his mother, Jane Rebman Chapman; wife, Geraldine; brother, D. Courtney Chapman, DDS; sister, Gayle Chapman; his stepsons and grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Hollywood Cemetery, 412 S. Cherry Street. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Chippenham Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved