Michael Vonley Evington
EVINGTON, Michael Vonley, born December 15, 1947, passed away September 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Reginald Vonley Evington. He is survived by his mother, Josephine Tiner; two daughters, Rhonda Evington, Kelly Givens (Josh); sister, Chris McKelvey; and three grandsons. Michael owned Carolina Mikes, a local produce stand in the Bon Air community that was loved by many. He loved fishing and tinkering with old cars. Michael was a wonderful father and grandfather, and loved his family dearly. In lieu of flowers, donations to National Multiple Sclerosis Society welcomed.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 18, 2020.
