EVINGTON, Michael Vonley, born December 15, 1947, passed away September 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Reginald Vonley Evington. He is survived by his mother, Josephine Tiner; two daughters, Rhonda Evington, Kelly Givens (Josh); sister, Chris McKelvey; and three grandsons. Michael owned Carolina Mikes, a local produce stand in the Bon Air community that was loved by many. He loved fishing and tinkering with old cars. Michael was a wonderful father and grandfather, and loved his family dearly. In lieu of flowers, donations to National Multiple Sclerosis Society welcomed.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 18, 2020.