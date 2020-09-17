LAWRENCE, Michelle Denise, 51, of Richmond (Varina), entered eternal life September 14, 2020. She leaves to celebrate her life her devoted husband, Ret. Master Chief Petty Officer Danny K. Lawrence; children, Jerel, Dekell, Denzel and Danielle Lawrence; granddaughter, Jakaya Lawrence; father, Deacon Larnell P. Lawrence; sister, Leticia L. Walker (Marcus); a host of aunts, uncles, cousins other relatives and close friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at Tucker and Fisher Funeral Home, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, Va. A Celebration of Life will take place 12 noon Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Hope Point Church, 10500 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. Interment Oakwood Cemetery, Richmond, Va., with Elder Roderick A. Carroll, eulogist and Rev. Jonathan Stells officiating. The family is being served by the professional staff of Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, Va., 804-324-5529. Rev. Antonio A. Tucker Sr., funeral director. www.tuckerandfisher.com