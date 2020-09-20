1/1
Nancy Hicks Harris
{ "" }
HARRIS, Nancy Hicks, 96, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020, in Fort Pierce, Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Earl "Tettle" Harris and was the last surviving sibling of six children, Robert Earl, James, Lindy, Loretta and Starling. She is survived by three children, Wanda Dunn, Dolly Burnett and Brad Harris. She was a loving aunt, grandmother and great-aunt to numerous children. Nancy was born and raised in Richmond, Virginia and spent most of her adult life in Beaverdam, Virginia. She spent the last years of her life in Port St. Lucie, Fla. She leaves a lasting legacy of care for family and friends and impact on her community. Nancy and Tettle established a home that was the bedrock and foundation for a number of family members. Nancy, with Tettle's support, gave her heart, soul and material assets to support those needing a helping hand. She was completely immersed in a myriad of community activities. Nancy was passionate about her Christian faith and was regularly active in Zion Christian Church as well as Southside Christian Church in Fort Pierce. She was a servant to the church, the church choir and all the outreach mission activities. Nancy was active in the schools as her children grew up and served as Cub Scout Den Mother. She held a variety of jobs to include driving a school bus. In later years, she was a member of the Beaverdam "Happy Beavers" travel club and served on the Hanover County Senior Travel commission. Wherever Beaverdam had a community activity, you'd likely see the "blur" of Nancy as she bustled around helping wherever she could. Remains rest at Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Virginia 23294, where the family will receive friends and family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. A graveside service will be held at Shiloh United Methodist Church in Montpelier, Va., on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Treasure Coast Hospice, 5000 Dunn Road, Ft. Pierce, Fla. 34981. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 20, 2020.
