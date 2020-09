TOWLES, Nancy L., departed this life August 22, 2020. She is survived by her husband, William Towles Jr.; nine children, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Monday, September 7, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and where funeral services will take place Tuesday, at 2 p.m. with limited capacity.



