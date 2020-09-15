CROWDER, Nancy Lee, 81, of Richmond, entered the gates of Heaven on September 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lucille A. Crowder; sisters, Ann Glassco, Frances Jenkins. She is survived by her "daughter," Susan Wood; and a host of other loving family and friends. Nancy retired from SunTrust Bank after 43 years of service. She was a member of Skipwith Baptist Church, where she was very active. Her greatest joy was her family and church family. A gathering of family and friends will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, in Oakwood Cemetery.



